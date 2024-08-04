Thunderstorm in Vicinity 85°

Mugshots Released Of Murder Suspect, Brothers Charged In NJ Actress' Death

Philadelphia police have released the mugshots of the man accused of killing a New Jersey actress and the two brothers charged with hindering apprehension in the case.

Gregg Page, of Philadelphia, has been charged with murder in the death of Carley Elbert.

 Photo Credit: Gregg Page Facebook/Carley Elbert Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Gregg Page, 34, has been charged with murder in the Atlantic City slaying of 32-year-old Carley Elbert, an actress from Sewell, on Thursday, Aug. 1. 

Page also is also charged with attempted murder for shooting a 29-year-old Pleasantville woman, who survived, at the same time as Elbert, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said (scroll for mugshots).

Ryan Schnenck, 30, and his brother, Ramir Schenck, 27, were charged with hindering apprehension. Page and the Schencks were all arrested in Philadelphia pending extradition to New Jersey.

Elbert had been battling Mast Cell Disease, and was an actress having been featured in multiple different theater productions, films, and TV shows, as reported by Daily Voice.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Elbert's mother, Nancy Elbert, who recently underwent surgery for abdominal cancer and 12 years ago, lost her son, Eric Elbert, Carley's brother.

