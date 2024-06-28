Mugshot Released Of Murder Suspect In Shooting That Rattled NJ Town

Anthony Garvin, of Netcong, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm and lodged in the Berks County Jail in Leesport, PA, a spokesperson for the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said following the Thursday, June 28 incident.

Garvin is believed responsible for the shooting at an Alphano Road home around 9:40 a.m. in Independence Township, Acting Prosecutor Anthony Picione said.

A shelter in place was ordered for the neighborhood amidst a manhunt for Garvin, who was captured in Pennsylvania at approximately 11:30 a.m., authorities said.

