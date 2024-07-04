Mugshot Released, Attempted Murder Charge For 79-Year-Old Man In NJ SWAT Standoff

Kenneth Kutyla, of Clark, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, local police said.

At 12:31 a.m., officers responded to 9 Stanton St. on a report of shots fired, Clark police said in a release. An investigation found Kutyla had barricaded himself with a weapon inside, police said.

Union County Special Weapons and Tactics responded to the scene, followed by Union County SWAT, police said. The SWAT team was able to apprehend Kutyla, police said.

Kutyla was booked in the Essex County Jail on the above charges, which police did not provide reasons for.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.