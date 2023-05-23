MTV VMAs Returning To Newark

MTV announced on Tuesday, May 23, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark for the second year in a row on Sept. 12. This is the third time the VMAs will be held in Newark, having also been held there in 2019. The Prudential Center is getting to play host to the 40th annual ceremony.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs,"” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State's incredible fans has been our goal since last year's highly successful event.”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka also lauded MTV's return to the Prudential Center, noting the city's historic contribution to American music.

"Starting with America’s first known composer in 1759, through the jazz explosion in the 1920s, and up to today’s full spectrum of genres from hip hop to opera, Newark has long served as America’s turntable for harmonic expression,” said. Baraka. “The relevance of the Video Music Awards rising up today from the same city that registered the film and video industry’s first nitrocellulose patent is not lost on me as Newark continues to sit squarely at the crossroads of motion picture and music.”

Last year's VMAs featured performances from people like Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Eminem and Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers with Taylor Swift winning Video of the Year for "All Too Well: The Short Film."

