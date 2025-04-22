Moviegoers Give 'Sinners' An 'A': First Time Ever For Horror Flick

The vampire movie became the first horror film to earn an ‘A’ rating from CinemaScore, an exit poll organization that has been surveying moviegoers for 47-years, Deadline reported.

While movies like “Get Out”, “The Lost Boys” and “Child’s Play 2”, achieved an A-, only “Sinners” earned the vaunted “A.”

“Sinners” which sees Michael B. Jordan play twin brothers whose plans to open up a juke joint in 1930s Mississippi do not go as planned, overperformed at the box office this past week, earning $48 million at the box office, ending “A Minecraft Movie's” two-week run on top.

Critics also love “Sinners,” which is directed by Ryan Coogler, who helmed the “Black Panther” movies. It has a 98% score at Rotten Tomatoes and an 84 rating at Metacritic.

