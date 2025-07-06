Fair 83°

Movie Starring Scarlett Johansson Filming In Bergen County This Week, Mayor Says

Bergen County will serve as the backdrop for scenes in Scarlett Johansson’s new movie, filming this week.

Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller

 Photo Credit: Harald Krichel/Georges Biard Wikipedia photos
Scenes from "Paper Tiger," a new crime thriller starring Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller, and Adam Driver, will be filmed in Teaneck on Tuesday, July 8, according to Teaneck Mayor Mark Schwartz.

Filming will take place midday on Griggs Avenue, and in the morning and evening at Beatrice and Belle Avenues, the mayor said.

"Paper Tiger" follows two brothers pursuing the American dream who become entangled in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme. The story explores family loyalty and betrayal as their lives spiral into chaos, according to IMDb.

The film is written and directed by James Gray, known for Ad Astra and "The Immigrant."

No parking or road closures have been formally announced.

