Movie House Offers Treats For Film Fans In North Jersey

Movie House is opening on Friday, June 2 at the Paramus Park Mall. The immersive walkthrough experience is from the creators of Halloween House and Christmas House.

"We had a wonderful response from the community for Christmas House and Halloween House, that we decided to open our first ever Movie House," Justin Schwartz, the man behind Movie House said.

Patrons can enjoy the Alice in Wonderland Illusion Room or attempt to navigate the Willy Wonka Infinity Tunnel. Other rooms pay tribute to Harry Potter, "The Wizard of Oz," and there's even a room that pays homage to Blockbuster Video. Those hoping to watch a movie can chill out in the Movie in the Park experience, which aims to mirror watching a movie outside in the middle of the night, complete with an actual film playing.

The Under the Sea room, which pays homage to movies like "The Little Mermaid" and "Finding Nemo," is Schwartz's personal favorite.

"We have these two huge portholes that allow you to look into the ocean," Schwartz said. "And you can see some famous fish as well. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Schwartz said he is a huge movie fan and with people visiting movie theatres less and less, they are missing out on the immersive experience of the movies. He cites "Goodfellas", "Batman," and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" as the films that mean the most to him. He said Paramus is the perfect spot to run these houses.

"It's a great area with great people," Schwartz, who lives in Brooklyn, said. "It's very family oriented and people love going here on dates."

Movie House will be open Thursdays through Saturdays through August 26. In the fall, Halloween House will return, Schwartz promises.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.