Mover From Waldwick Charged With Teen Sexual Assault

Ryan Malillo, 37, “sexually assaulted a child between the ages of 13 and 16 in Waldwick,” Musella said on Friday, Nov. 1.

Malillo was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment following an investigation by detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Waldwick police, the prosecutor said.

The Glen Rock native, who's worked for the same company for nearly 18 years, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

