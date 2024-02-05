'Score' Free Lift Tickets At This NJ Ski Resort On Abraham Lincoln's Birthday

In honor of Abraham Lincoln's birthday on Monday, Feb. 12, Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, Sussex County is giving away free lift tickets.

That is, if you can recite the Gettysburg Address from memory.

"'Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new mountain, conceived in snow, and dedicated to the proposition that all riders are created equal to shred this sweet snow and raise their stoke.' — Abraham Lincoln, probably."

"In the spirit of Honest Abe, no cheating (this means no headphones, airpods, or any other listening devices to assist.)" the resort said. "Top Hats are strongly encouraged as well."

Stop by Joe C's Cafe in the Red Tail Lodge between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday, Feb. 12, to give it a shot.

Click here to start studying and here for the Facebook event from Mountain Creek.

