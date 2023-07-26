Fair 81°

Motorcyclist Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 24-year-old Bronx man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle while exiting onto eastbound Route 80 from southbound Route 23 in Wayne, authorities said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash on eastbound Route 80 coming off Route 23, or has any information that could help investigators, is asked to call the Wayne Police Department Traffic Bureau at 973-633-3520.
Jerry DeMarco
Emmanuel Alvarado was ejected from his 2005 Honda CBR 600 when it left the roadway and struck a guard rail shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 23, Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said.

First responding police officers, members of the Wayne Memorial First Aid Squad and paramedics from St. Joseph's University Medical Center attempted but failed to revive Alvarado, who wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said.

McNiff’s Traffic Bureau is investigating the crash. Anyone who might have witnessed it or has any information that could help investigators is asked to call the Wayne Police Department Traffic Bureau at 973-633-3520.

