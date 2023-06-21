Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Was Fleeing Off-Duty NJ Trooper At More Than 100 MPH, AG Says

A local police officer was following both vehicles when the crash occurred in Springfield Township shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, Platkin said early Wednesday evening.

The pursuit was headed south on Route 206 when a 70-driver driver made a left turn onto the highway from westbound Jacksonville-Jobstown Road (County Road 670) and his Honda CRV collided with the Yamaha motorcycle, an NJSP spokesperson said.

The Honda driver was treated for minor injuries in the fatal crash outside the Reckless Farm Distillery across from the site of the closed New Jersey Renaissance Faire, authorities said.

Identities of all involved were temporarily withheld.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are, the attorney general has said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, he said.

Once the investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is completed, the results are presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” the attorney general said.

The panel then renders a ruling on whether the incident was handled according to the attorney general's guidelines.

