Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed On NJ Turnpike: State Police

Just before 4 a.m., troopers responded to the south outer roadway at milepost 84.6 in Edison, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan.

A GMC cargo van was traveling south on the outer roadway when a 39-year-old male from Bristol, PA, operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle, struck the GMC from behind, Marchan said.

As a result of the crash, the operator of the motorcycle was ejected and killed, Marchan said. Identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

