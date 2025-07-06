Motorcyclist Dies Days After Being Struck By Driver Making Wrong Turn: Police

Chandler Dippel died Saturday, July 5, four days after his motorcycle was struck by a car making an illegal left turn, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2. A 2013 Toyota wagon heading northbound on Bergen Turnpike attempted to make a left turn into the Early Bird Laundromat parking lot — cutting across a double yellow line, Walters said.

The Toyota struck Dippel’s southbound motorcycle, and he was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition. The 40-year-old Toyota driver, a man from North Bergen, was cited for making a left turn across a double yellow line, police said.

Dippel worked at Bergen Brookside, according to the Garden State Towing Association, which confirmed his passing in a Facebook post.

The crash remains under investigation and Services have not yet been finalized.

