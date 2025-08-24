Motorcyclist, 36, Killed In Head-On NJ Crash: State Police

Troopers responded at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, to State Highway 23 North at milepost 47.9 in Wantage Township, Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Ishavpreet Singh was traveling south when it crossed the yellow centerline and collided with a northbound Ford pickup, Lebron said.

Singh was killed as a result of the crash. The driver and passenger of the Ford had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was available Sunday.

