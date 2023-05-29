Motorcyclist, 29, Killed In Turnpike Crash Was From Family Of Corrections Officers

Tyler Ford, of Hamilton, was heading south in the outer lanes when he struck a car that was stopped behind a three-car pileup near milepost 78.7 in East Brunswick on Saturday, May 27, NJ Advance Media says citing State Police.

The three-car crash was caused when one vehicle swerved to avoid debris, lost control and became disabled in the left lane, police said. That vehicle was then hit by another, and that one by another, police said.

Ford was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the NJDOC, Ford knew from a young age that he wanted to work in law enforcement, following in the footsteps of his mother, father and grandfather.

His grandfather retired from the Department as a lieutenant at New Jersey State Prison, and his father also retired as an Officer from New Jersey State Prison, according to the DOC. Ford's mother as of 2022 worked at COHQ with 36 years of service.

Last September, Ford was promoted to sergeant at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

According to the DOC, Ford began his career in 2014, working as an officer at Mountainview Youth Correctional Facility, and later transferred to New Jersey State Prison in Trenton.

What he enjoyed most about his job was the opportunity to help make the officers' jobs easier and set a good example for all staff, which in return, makes a better work environment for everyone, the DOC said in a Facebook post at the time of Ford's promotion.

Corey McNair, a Trenton police detective who graduated from the NJDOC Police Academy with Ford in 2014, remembered Ford for his positive attitude, which uplifted everyone around him.

"He was just a good guy... and I'm lost for words because he was so young," said McNair, noting Ford was the first of their class to make rank.

"He was a team player, someone that was there if there was ever an issue. For those that work in the prisons, we are definitely outnumbered in terms of inmate to officer ratio.

"It’s very important in that environment that the person working with you will have your back if something happens. I always felt safe when I worked with Ford. He was tall and large in stature... He was someone you’d feel comfortable going to war with, or to conquer anything with."

