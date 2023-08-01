Fair 73°

Motorcyclist, 27, Ejected, Struck By Car And Killed On Route 80: State Police

A 27-year-old Little Falls resident was killed when his motorcycle overturned on Route 80 and ejected him into the path of a car that hit him, authorities said.

Three lanes of westbound Route 80 remained closed in Paterson as New Jersey State Police tried to determine what happened.
Jerry DeMarco
Justin Moyett, 27, was headed west on the highway when his Suzuki flipped just past Exit 59 in Paterson shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, July 31, New Jersey State Police Sgt. First Class Philip Curry said.  

Moyett was struck by a Mercedes-Benz C230 after he landed, the sergeant said.

He was pronounced dead soon after.

The Mercedes driver wasn't injured, Curry said.

Three lanes of westbound Route 80 remained closed in the area for the cleanup and investigation until around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, he said.

