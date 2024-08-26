Motorcyclist, 24, Antagonizing Cops For Weeks Arrested After Bergen County Pursuit: PD

Robert Higgins, of North Arlington, has been charged with eluding and was issued a slew of traffic violations, Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said on Monday, Aug. 26.

Lynrhust detectives Matt Giunta and Nick Abruscato were in an unmarked police vehicle near Rutherford and Park Avenues when they were approached by a sport motorcycle on Friday, July 26, Auteri said.

The motorcycle had intentionally slowed down in front of the detectives before the operator, later identified as Higgins, began revving the engine in an attempt to purposely gain their attention, the detective said.

Then, he drove away. The detectives decided to follow the motorcycle along Rutherford Avenue. During that time, the motorcyclist repeatedly turned back and made derogatory gestures towards the detectives.

Moments later, Higgins stopped at a red traffic light. As the detectives approached the traffic light they learned that the motorcycle was operating without a license plate. They also saw a distinct after-market accessory affixed to the back of the motorcycle.

When the traffic signal quickly changed, the motorcycle sped away before Higgins lifted the front wheel off of the ground to perform a “wheelie." Auteri said.

Once the front wheel was completely vertical, the rear attachment to the motorcycle began to scrape along the pavement causing a shower of sparks in the roadway, police said.

Then, at approximately 1:20 p.m. the following day, Officer Nicollette Villani was on patrol when she heard a police radio broadcast from the East Rutherford Police Department reporting the presence of several sport-style motorcycles that had been operating erratically, and at high rates of speed, as they traveled along Route 17, Auteri said.

The motorcycles eventually entered Lyndhurst, where Villani saw the motorcycles. She also saw a Volkswagen hatchback traveling in tandem with the motorcycles and she noticed that the Volkswagen had flashed its headlights when Officer Villani’s marked patrol vehicle first appeared.

Villani executed a motor vehicle stop of the Volkswagen and identify the operator as Higgins. He was cited for speeding and he denied any involvement with the group of motorcycles.

On Sunday, Aug. 5, Villani was off-duty when she saw a motorcycle operating erratically and “stunting” while traveling north on Ridge Road. She determined that the motorcycle matched the description of the motorcycle observed by Detectives Giunta and Abruscato on July 26. Villani was able to secure a description of the operator and a photo of the suspect motorcycle.

As a result of Villani’s actions, Detecives Giunta and Abruscato continued the investigation and learned that Higgins also had a motorcycle registered in his name. The investigation revealed that Higgins’ motorcycle matched the description of the motorcycle they had previously encountered and they believed that he matched the description of the motorcycle operator as well.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Detectives Giunta and Abruscato came across the suspect motorcycle as it rested parked and unattended. Shortly thereafter, a man matching the description of Higgins approached the motorcycle before driving off on it, Auteri said.

The detectives then began to follow and when they activated their emergency lights, the motorcycle failed to stop and accelerated away at a dangerously high rate of speed. The detectives responded to his home, and when Higgins was about to arrive, he learned that the police were present and he continued on.

With the assistance of an acquaintance, Higgins ultimately returned and was placed under arrest.

Higgins was charged with two counts of second-degree eluding and was issued summonses for reckless driving, failure to display a registration, failure to acknowledge a traffic signal, and failure to stop for an emergency vehicle. He was released pending a court appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

