Motorcyclist, 23, Killed In Passaic County Crash: Prosecutor

The collision happened Sunday, April 27, at around 5:30 p.m. near Skyline Drive and Greenwood Lake Drive in Ringwood, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Ringwood Police Chief Peter McGinty said.

Michael Mendonca-Lopez, 23, of Cranford, was riding a motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Cherokee SUV, officials said.

Mendonca-Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, Valdes and McGinty said. The occupants of the Jeep Cherokee were not seriously hurt.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

