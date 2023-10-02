Motorcyclist, 20, Dies In Sussex County Crash

Ryan Woodstead was heading south on Route 23 in Montague on his Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Chrysler Pacifica making a lefthand turn, around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

Woodstead, of Highland Lakes, was thrown from his bike and died, near milepost 52, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

