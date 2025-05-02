Mother’s Day 2025 Is In Full Bloom — Here’s What Everyone’s Giving

Online florists like Teleflora and Ode à la Rose are already rolling out standout arrangements, and there’s plenty to choose from whether you’re going for cheerful, classic, or something a bit more refined.

Teleflora makes it easy to find flowers at a wide range of price points, with nationwide delivery and same-day options available in many areas. Fan favorites include the Playful Daisy bouquet (from $29.99), a bright mix of pink roses, white daisies, and lilies, and the Blue Daydream, featuring vivid orange roses and blue delphinium (from $49.99). There’s also the Radiant Colors bouquet—a bold red, white, and blue arrangement that starts at just $39.99. Looking for something more traditional? Try the Eternal Love Bouquet made with 24 red roses for $114.99 or the Bedazzling Beauty bouquet with pink and purple carnations, purple alstroemeria, and more for $69.99.

For a more elevated floral experience, Ode à la Rose delivers French-inspired bouquets that lean into elegant design and attention to detail. Each arrangement arrives hand-tied in their signature wrapping, nestled in a gift box, and can include a personalized photo note for a thoughtful touch.

This boutique-style service starts around $60, with many popular options—like the minimalist Brigitte ($86 for a dozen roses), the tulip-filled Danielle ($92 for 20 stems), or the full, romantic Roxanna (starting at $98)—ranging well above that. The Louise for instance, is a vibrant bouquet of pink peonies, shimmer roses, pink lisianthus, tulips, veronica, and eucalyptus for $165. And some of their grander bouquets, like the Grand Amour, which comes in sizes of 50, 75, or 100 roses, begin at $250, making them a statement gift for moms who appreciate something truly special.

Clearly, whether you’re going all-out or keeping it simple, flowers continue to be one of the most meaningful gifts of the season.

As for what’s trending? Timeless flowers like roses, carnations, and lilies are still top picks—but tulips are definitely having a moment. Google search interest in them has climbed, and with their graceful shape and wide range of hues, tulips are an on-trend favorite for 2025.

Floral arrangements are expected to account for $3.2 billion of the record-setting $34.1 billion Americans are projected to spend on the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation. Blooms remain the most popular Mother’s Day gift, and with good reason. Whether it’s roses, tulips, or ranunculus, nothing says “Thanks, Mom” quite like a thoughtfully chosen bouquet.

Whether you go with the cheerful charm of Teleflora or the elevated elegance of Ode à la Rose, the truth is this, Flowers never go out of style. And no matter the size, color, or brand, a well-chosen bouquet is always appreciated. Just keep in mind that Mother’s Day is a busy time for florists, so ordering a little early helps ensure you get the bouquet you really want—without the last-minute scramble.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.