'Mother Teresa Of The Class:' Hackensack Principal Lillian Whitaker Dies

Whitaker passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, leaving behind a legacy of passion, service, and excellence, the Hackensack Education Association announced New Year's Day.

Whitaker most recently served as principal of Nellie K. Parker Elementary School. However, sources tell Daily Voice she was out sick for most of the school year.

“Ms. Whitaker's love of education was instilled in her when she was a student in our schools,” the association said in a statement. “Her commitment to Hackensack and our schools was unquestionable and unwavering.”

Whitaker’s journey in education began after college with a teaching position in Newark, the association said. However, she always dreamed of returning to her hometown. That dream came true in 1976 when she joined Hackensack Public Schools as a music teacher at Fairmount Elementary School.

“It was my dream to come back and teach in Hackensack,” Ms. Whitaker shared in a 1996 The Record article highlighting her accomplishments. “I wanted to give back to my community.”

The news article referred to Whitaker as the "Mother Teresa of the Class."

Her dedication went far beyond the classroom, as she continuously worked to elevate educational standards and inspire those around her to aim higher. The Hackensack Education Association praised her as a role model, saying, “May her life and service continue to inspire us all to set the highest standard for ourselves and remind us to strive to reach that standard for the families who entrust us with their children, as well as our community.”

Arrangements are forthcoming, and the community is encouraged to honor her memory and celebrate the incredible life she lived.

