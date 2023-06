The other driver and his passengers were OK after the woman's Volvo Cross Country and his Holly Hill Landscaping truck from Haledon crashed at the corner of East Glen Avenue and Northern Parkway around 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded.

All Points Towing removed the Volvo.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.