PA Mom Moves To NJ Leaving Child Alone Without Heat, Water, Gas: Police

Tiffani Chanel Bogroff, 45, who was last known to live at 900 block of North President Avenue in Lancaster, PA, reportedly moved to NJ over a month ago and left her child in the home alone in poor conditions, Manheim Township police explained.

Officers with the department were called to the home for a welfare check on Jan. 12.

The child told the officers that their mom "returns on occasion, but they never know when," as stated in the release. Bogroof supposedly is only contacting her child through Facebook Messenger and sometimes by sending money through CashApp.

The child told the police that she has access to food and they have a space heater in their bedroom but the officers observed that they are caring for "two dogs and a cat," "the house has no heat," and "the house also has no running water, and the gas has been shut off. The house is cluttered, containing trash and spoiled/rotten food," as stated in the release.

The child is only "sometimes" attending school because they "find it difficult to wake up in the morning since they are alone," according to the release.

On a positive note, "a relative reported that they periodically took the victim to the grocery store and brought them to the relative’s home to shower and wash clothes."

A warrant for Bogroff's arrest on the charge of Endangering the Welfare of Children has been issued.

"Tiffani Chanel Bogroff remains a wanted person at this time," the police said

Anyone who knows where Tiffani Chanel Bogroff is should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

