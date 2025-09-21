Most Trendy, Spooky Costumes Of 2025 Revealed By Nj-based Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween released its 2025 costume trends on Friday, Sept. 19. The Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey-based company is expected to open more than 1,500 temporary stores nationwide.

The retailer is known for transforming empty storefronts and strip malls into destinations for costumes, spooky decorations, and many other Halloween staples.

"Halloween is the ultimate stage for self-expression, and no one brings that to life like Spirit Halloween fans," said CEO Steven Silverstein. "Our team works year-round to anticipate the season's biggest moments and create a one-of-a-kind assortment of costumes, accessories, and décor. It's amazing to see the energy of how these looks come together in-store and at all the Halloween celebrations throughout the season."

Netflix's record-breaking movie "KPop Demon Hunters" is leading 2025's licensed looks. With more than 266 million streams, fans can dress up as Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X.

Between 2024's "Wicked" and the upcoming sequel "Wicked: For Good," you can expect to see many people dressed as Glinda and Elphaba. Other characters from "The Wizard of Oz" also remain a group costume classic.

Marvel superheroes are popular options for children and adults. Spirit Halloween said there are some fresh takes on Invisible Woman, Mr. Fantastic, and more than 30 Spider-Man variations.

Another Netflix hit, "Squid Game," is also expected to take over Halloween again. Costumes include player tracksuits, Front Man masks, and the eerie Young-Hee doll dress.

For a lighter vibe, the viral Pink-O-Ween collection delivers all-pink Ghostface gear. The series includes glittering costumes and Instagram-ready décor for the ultimate girls' night out.

Horror fans can terrify their neighborhoods with Art the Clown décor from the "Terrifier" film series. Other frightening costumes include Stack and Smoke from "Sinners," along with Wednesday Addams and her parents, Morticia and Gomez, from "Wednesday."

Cartoon lovers can suit up as characters from "Fortnite," "South Park," and "SpongeBob SquarePants." Movie buffs can coordinate costumes from "Happy Gilmore 2," "Jurassic Park," and "Star Wars."

Spirit Halloween was founded in San Francisco in 1983.

