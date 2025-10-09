Most Popular International Destinations For NJ Travelers Ranked In New Study

InsureMyTrip released a ranking of the top five countries for travelers from each US state on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The study analyzed international travel insurance purchases for 2025.
Italy, The Bahamas, and the United Kingdom were very common options for Northeast travelers. Mexico was the No. 1 destination in InsureMyTrip's study, particularly in the South, Midwest, and West.
Here are the top five international destinations in each Daily Voice state:
Connecticut
- Italy
- Bahamas
- United Kingdom
- Mexico
- France
Massachusetts
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- France
- Portugal
Maryland
- Bahamas
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Mexico
New Jersey
- Italy
- Bahamas
- United Kingdom
- France
- Mexico
New York
- Italy
- Bahamas
- Israel
- United Kingdom
- France
Pennsylvania
- Bahamas
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Mexico
- France
Virginia
- United Kingdom
- Bahamas
- Italy
- Mexico
- Canada
