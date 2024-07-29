NJ Electrical Engineer Nic Fink Breaks 120-Year Record At Paris Olympics

Fink, 31, won the silver medal in the men's 100m breaststroke on Sunday, July 28, missing out on the gold in a photo finish. Fink is the oldest American to be a first-time medal winner in swimming since the 1904 Olympics.

And he does that all that while balancing a full-time job as an assistant project manager for an engineering firm in Atlanta, GA.

Fink grew up in Morristown and graduated from the Pingry School in Basking Ridge. Following graduation, Fink swam for the University of Georgia.

After competing in the Olympics in 2021, Fink earned his Master's degree in electrical and electronics engineering at Georgia Tech, according to his Linkedin. After graduation, Fink earned a job at Quanta Utility Engineering Services, all while keeping up his commitments in the pool. Fink is the oldest swimmer on the team.

In the race, Fink finished second to Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy by .02 seconds and tied with a British swimmer for silver.

Fink is married to a fellow swimmer, Melanie Margalis Fink, who won gold in 2016 and the couple are expecting their first child in September, ESPN reported. Despite his advanced age and finally achieving his medal dreams, Fink said told ESPN he is not ready to retire yet.

Plus, he still has an engineering job to do.

To watch his race, click here.

