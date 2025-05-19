Morris County's Hottest New Coffee Shop Is Run By Husband-Wife Duo, Her Family In Colombia

Tierra Encanto Coffee, which roughly translates to enchanted land and is located at 35 N Beverwyck Road, is a labor of love from husband-and-wife team Jesus Gueits Pereira and Yenifer Osorio, who opened the shop last month.

“So far so good — the people are very happy,” said Gueits Pereira, 38. “There wasn’t any coffee shop in the area… we’re basically the only specialty Colombian coffee company here. The community is very active and we’re very grateful for the support.”

Yenifer, originally from Colombia, grew up in the coffee scene — her family owns a farm in La Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, and she’s been involved since she was a child. After moving to the U.S. five years ago, she and her husband, a Puerto Rico native and CPA, dreamed of bringing those beans to New Jersey.

Now, that dream is a reality — and a family affair.

Beans are hand-harvested by Yenifer’s family, shipped to New Jersey, and roasted locally before being brewed fresh at the shop, Pereira explained. The couple also has a one-year-old daughter and currently lives in West New York.

“Our coffee is planted under the shade of native trees like oaks, cacao, banana, and avocado,” the statement said. “It’s a full farm-to-cup experience, with complete traceability.”

The shop focuses on sustainability, fair trade, and supporting indigenous and farming communities in Colombia.

And while Yenifer now runs the shop full time, Jesus still helps out — even while maintaining his day job in finance.

“It was her dream,” he said. “But I’m a coffee lover too, so it became our dream.”

