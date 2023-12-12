Morris County Realtor, Dad Jason Krochalis Dies Unexpectedly, 47

A Connecticut native from Manchester in Hartford County, Jason attended Manchester High School, where he graduated in 1994, his obituary says.

He went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University in 2000 before pursuing a series of career paths.

Jason’s passion and skillset led him to discover his calling in Morristown’s real estate realm. He joined Sotheby’s International Realty at the firm, KLSR, and founded ROI Group and LxW Home Services in home renovations.

Jason’s sense of optimism knew no bounds, allowing him to “embrace every aspect of life with boisterous exuberance,” his obituary says. His compassion and endless drive to help others motivated him to act purposefully and intentionally as he accomplished his personal goals.

“He cared deeply about the people on the teams he worked with, and was committed to helping others achieve their dreams,” reads his memorial.

Above all, Jason was an incredibly devoted father to his two loving daughters, Avery and Reagan.

In addition to his children, Jason leaves behind his cherished wife, Alexis Conrad; his beloved mother, Jo-Ann Swanson Dureiko (John); his caring father, Bill Krochalis (Sara); his sister, Logan Krochalis; his brother, David Krochalis; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Jason’s memorial was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Assumption Church in Morristown.

Donations were being made in Jason’s loving memory to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, the Renbrook School, or Blinknow.org.

“You didn’t have to know Jason very long to know he’s funny, kind and completely adores his family,” reads one of numerous tributes on Jason’s memorial.

“I admire how he puts his all into what he does. He cares about people and keeps up with them…He has touched the hearts of many and his memory will be carried by us.”

