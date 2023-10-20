Morris County Musician Has Role In 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Out This Weekend

Pete Yorn, a native of Montville, appears in Scorsese's new epic "Killers of the Flower Moon," about the murder of Osage tribe members in Oklahoma in the 1920s.

Along with Yorn, the movie features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone. Despite being frequent Scorsese collaborators, this is the first time DeNiro and DiCaprio have appeared together in one of his feature-length films.

Yorn has stayed true to his Jersey roots. In 2004, he released an album "Live from New Jersey," a recording of a performance he gave at the Community Theatre in Morristown.

Drinking a large soda before the movie is not recommended. "Killers of the Flowers Moon" runs 3 hrs and 26 minutes.

