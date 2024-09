Mod A. Khader, of Lincoln Park, was trying to cross Route 23 south when he was struck by a vehicle around 6 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes West Milford Police Chief James DeVore said.

Khader was taken to Chilton Hospital where he died at 8:40 a.m. The vehicle that struck Khader remained at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.