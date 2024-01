Kelly Rozansky was traveling west on a snowmobile trail when he lost control of his 2021 Ski-Doo snowmobile, striking a tree, Ronald Johnson, the police chief for the Town of Webb, said.

Members of his party found him deceased soon after and first responders arrived at 12:40 a.m., Johnson said.

Johnson said speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

