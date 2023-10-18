Overcast 50°

Morning Fire Clears Glen Rock Grammar School

Early arrival students were escorted from the Alexander Hamilton School in Glen Rock on Wednesday after a small fire ignited in a ceiling.

Everything went smoothly as the youngsters were brought from the K-5 school on Harristown Road to the nearby Academy of Our Lady around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The fire itself was extinguished within minutes and no injuries were reported. The cause was being investigated.

A renovation had just been completed at the school, which re-opened last month.

Glen Rock firefighters had significant help from mutual responders who included:

  • firefighters from Fair Lawn, Hawthorne and Ridgewood;
  • the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad;
  • Glen Rock police;
  • the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps;
  • an EMS unit from The Valley Hospital.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

