Morning Fire Clears Glen Rock Grammar School

Everything went smoothly as the youngsters were temporarily brought from the K-5 school on Harristown Road to the nearby Academy of Our Lady around 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18.
The fire itself was extinguished within minutes and no injuries were reported. The cause was being investigated.
A renovation had just been completed at the school, which re-opened last month.
Glen Rock firefighters had significant help from mutual responders who included:
- firefighters from Fair Lawn, Hawthorne and Ridgewood;
- the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad;
- Glen Rock police;
- the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps;
- an EMS unit from The Valley Hospital.
Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.
