More Victims Identified In US, Canada Child Exploitation Case: Feds (Update)

Mark Wills, 60, of Hulmeville, was previously taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Wills is accused of manufacturing hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse material involving children 13 and under and sharing them online over the past year, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said in a release.

An investigation by Bucks County Detectives and Warrington Township Police began in December following two CyberTips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The first CyberTip revealed that a user on the messaging application Kik shared multiple files containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) between Nov. 10 and Nov. 18, 2024. The second CyberTip reported that a Snapchat user shared obscene files on Aug. 4, authorities said.

Detectives linked Wills to these accounts through his IP address, which was assigned to his home at 310 Main Street in Hulmeville. Investigators found that he used several online identities, including "18kevinmcbride" on Kik and multiple Snapchat aliases such as "kevthompson2009," "AlexHarrison2," and "Kevinobrien1007," to lure underage girls into sending explicit videos.

A search warrant executed at Wills' home on Jan. 24 led to the seizure of numerous electronic devices, handwritten notes detailing his online interactions, and instructions on deleting accounts and applications, authorities said. A forensic analysis uncovered hundreds of screen recordings spanning from June 16, 2024, to January 2025, showing Wills engaging in chat and video conversations with minors, directing them to undress and perform sex acts.

On Feb. 4, detectives verified the identity of one of the girls depicted in the videos and confirmed she was only 13 years old. Authorities have since identified additional victims, including a girl as young as 10. District Attorney Jennifer Schorn announced charges at a February news conference. At the time, investigators had identified four victims, but have now identified four more. All of the victims are from out of state and Canada. Wills is now charged in connection with eight victims from the U.S. and Canada, authorities announced on Thursday, April 24.

Wills appeared for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, April 23, and waived all charges before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Baranoski. He remains held without bond pending extradition.

“We have seen at alarming rates individuals like this preying upon our children online, and it’s thanks to the men and women behind me and their counterparts that we are able to apprehend and prosecute individuals like this,” DA Schorn said.

Wills faces multiple charges, including manufacturing and dissemination of child sexual abuse materials, possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of sexually explicit materials to minors, interception of oral communications, criminal use of a communication facility, and invasion of privacy.

Authorities urge anyone with information or who may be a victim to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

The U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia confirmed Wills' arrest on social media, stating he was apprehended in Clarksburg, West Virginia and is being held without bond while awaiting extradition.

This case was investigated by Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Warrington Township Police Department, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bensalem Township Police Department, the Middletown Township Police Department, the Lower Southampton Township Police Department, the Northampton Township Police Department, the Hulmeville Borough Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement in West Virginia. Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy is prosecuting the case.

