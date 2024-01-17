More Snow: New Forecast Map Shows Projected Totals For Next NJ, PA Storm

Another winter storm system is working its way to the Northeast, and the National Weather Service has released its latest projection map.

Snow is expected to fall for much of New Jersey — save for the Northeast parts of the state — and southeastern PA early Friday, Jan. 19 into Saturday, Jan. 20, the NWS shows.

Here are the projected totals:

Sussex 1.5"

Parsippany: 2.3"

Somerville: 2.5"

Trenton: 2.8"

Long Branch: 3"

Toms River: 3.6"

Vineland: 2.8"

Atlantic City/Cape May: 0.3"

Philadelphia: 2.7"

Allentown: 2.3"

Reading: 2.1"

Mount Pocono: 2.0"

Wednesday, Jan. 17 will be dry and sunny with a high of 26 and wind chill values in the single digits.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 31 and a 30% chance of snow Thursday night. Friday, Jan. 19 will be 31 degrees with a likely chance of snow.

