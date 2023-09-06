More NJ Schools Close Early Due To Extreme Heat (Update)

With temps expected to near 100 degrees in the first week of the 2023-24 school years, several districts have altered schedules.
Below is an updated list of area schools that have shortened in-person classes as of Wednesday evening, Sept. 6:
Bridgewater-Raritan: Four-hour session day for Thursday; no after-care programs.
- Camden: Half-day schedule Thursday.
- Dover: Early dismissal Thursday.
- Gloucester Township: Half-day schedule for remainder of the week.
- Hamilton Township: One session day Thursday and Friday.
- Jersey City: One session day Thursday and Friday.
- Metuchen: Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week.
- Roxbury: Early dismissal for remainder of the week.
- Winslow Township: Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week.
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.
