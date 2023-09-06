More NJ Schools Close Early Due To Extreme Heat (Update)

With temps expected to near 100 degrees in the first week of the 2023-24 school years, several districts have altered schedules.

Below is an updated list of area schools that have shortened in-person classes as of Wednesday evening, Sept. 6:

Bridgewater-Raritan: Four-hour session day for Thursday; no after-care programs.

Camden : Half-day schedule Thursday.

: Half-day schedule Thursday. Dover : Early dismissal Thursday.

: Early dismissal Thursday. Gloucester Township: Half-day schedule for remainder of the week.

Half-day schedule for remainder of the week. Hamilton Township: One session day Thursday and Friday.

One session day Thursday and Friday. Jersey City: One session day Thursday and Friday.

One session day Thursday and Friday. Metuchen : Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week.

: Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week. Roxbury : Early dismissal for remainder of the week.

: Early dismissal for remainder of the week. Winslow Township: Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.