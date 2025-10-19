Moonless Night Sets Stage For Orionids Meteor Shower: Best Time To Watch

Ideal viewing arrives from late Tuesday, Oct. 21, through the predawn hours of Wednesday, Oct. 22, thanks to a new moon that leaves the sky dark. The shower is active now and runs into early November.

The Orionids come from Earth plowing through dust shed by Halley’s Comet. In a typical year, you can expect around 20 meteors an hour at the peak, with the chance for brief flurries. Recent displays have been low to average, but the lack of moonlight greatly boosts your odds.

Head far from city lights, recline for a wide view, and give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adapt to the dark. You do not need binoculars or a telescope. The naked eye is best for catching meteors across a broad swath of sky.

Meteors will seem to fan out from Orion, but they can streak anywhere. In the Northern Hemisphere, looking generally southeast after Orion rises can help, NASA says. Activity often improves after midnight as your spot on Earth faces into the comet stream.

The Orionids are fast, hitting the atmosphere at about 41 miles per second, according to the American Meteor Society. Many will be quick, white streaks, with an occasional brighter fireball.

If clouds spoil the peak, try again on the nights before or after. With zero percent moonlight at the peak, conditions this year are about as favorable as they get.

