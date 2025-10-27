Moonachie Couple Faked Home Invasion After He Shot Himself, Prosecutor Says

Juan B. Rodriguez-Santos, 30, and Lisa M. Palacio, 29, both of Moonachie, were arrested following an investigation into what was first reported as a home invasion and shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, around 6:42 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Officers found Rodriguez-Santos at the couple’s home suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital, treated, and released, according to Musella.

Rodriguez-Santos initially told police he had been stabbed, then said a masked man broke into the home, tried to rob him, and shot him once in the leg, Musella said. Palacio also told investigators she believed someone had entered the home and shot him, but later said she was unaware of what happened.

Detectives later determined no home invasion or robbery had taken place, and that Rodriguez-Santos shot himself in the leg, authorities said. Palacio allegedly hid the gun from police, and investigators found Rodriguez-Santos had personal identifying information belonging to others, according to Musella.

Rodriguez-Santos was charged with second-degree making false reports to law enforcement, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution (two counts), fourth-degree trafficking in personal identifying information, and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

Palacio was charged with second-degree making false reports, third-degree hindering apprehension (two counts), and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

Both were taken to the Bergen County Jail and later released pending court action after appearing in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack on Thursday, Oct. 16, Musella said.

