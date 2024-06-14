Montvale Police Help Catch Paterson Trio Wanted In 'Distract And Grab' Scheme, Officers Say

Brick Township police arrested 35-year-old Oswaldo Uribe-Acosta, 27-year-old Salvia Beraun-Villanueva, and 58-year-old Oscar Lopez-Salcedo on Tuesday, June 11, the department said in a news release. Police received several reports in May from victims whose wallets or purses were taken from shopping carts.

Investigators said Beraun-Villanueva would distract a shopper and Uribe-Acosta or Lopez-Salcedo would steal a wallet or purse. The suspects would leave a store to change their clothes and appearance.

The trio used stolen credit cards to buy items at several stores around Brick, including Trader Joe's, Target, Best Buy, and Costco. Police also said they had committed other "distract and grab" thefts throughout the state.

The three people were charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of property lost/mislaid, and computer criminal activity.

"This should serve as a reminder to always check your surroundings while shopping and never leave your belongings unattended while inside retail stores," Brick police said.

Police in Cherry Hill, Montvale, and Stafford Township helped in the investigation.

