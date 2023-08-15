Fire Destroys Historic Montclair Church Just Short Of A Century Old

Pastor Greg Horn of the nearby Presbyterian Church of Upper Montclair saw a ray of good, however, noting that no one was inside the historic structure when it was destroyed by a morning fire.

Horn also asked all to "offer prayers of thanks and good health for the firefighters who risked their lives to save that building."

Two firefighters sustained what were characterized as minor injuries in the blaze, which apparently ignited in the basement shortly after 8 a.m. Aug. 15 and was reportedly called in by a passerby, according to witnesses.

Flames quickly blew through the roof, which collapsed about a half hour later, they said.

Montclair Fire Chief John Herrmann declared the blaze under control around 11 a.m.

The cause hasn't yet been officially determined.

Grace Presbyterian boasts more than 500 congregants from Montclair and surrounding areas, according to its website.

"Please send light and love to our firefighters and prayers that this spectacular structure — one of my favorite buildings in Montclair can be saved," Montclair Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis wrote in a Facebook post.

Pastor Horn, however, said it "looks to be a total loss."

Mutual aid was provided at the scene by fire companies from Belleville, Bloomfield, Clifton, East Orange and West Orange.

