Monster Trucks Take Over Newark: Monster Jam Roars Into Prudential Center This August

The action-packed motorsports event returns to the Prudential Center for three days: Friday, August 8 through Sunday, August 10, 2025. Tickets are on sale now through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.

Fans can expect larger-than-life trucks to compete in racing, skills, and freestyle challenges. Each show features head-to-head matchups and jaw-dropping stunts—all powered by 12,000-pound machines designed for pure power and spectacle.

What started as a grassroots motorsport has grown into a nationwide spectacle. Monster Jam was officially established in 1992 under the United States Hot Rod Association and is now operated by Feld Entertainment. But the idea of monster trucks began in the 1970s, with Bob Chandler often credited for creating the first monster truck, Bigfoot.

Today, Monster Jam draws millions of fans each year across the U.S., thanks to its high-energy performances, family-friendly environment, and over-the-top truck action. It has become a staple for thrill-seekers and families alike.

At the Prudential Center, fans will see some of the sport’s most recognized trucks in action—including the legendary Grave Digger and the fiery El Toro Loco. Grave Digger, first built by Dennis Anderson in 1982, has become one of the most iconic and beloved trucks in Monster Jam history. Known for its black-and-green design and fearless driving style, Grave Digger has thrilled crowds for over four decades and continues to be a fan favorite at every stop.

Before the Saturday and Sunday afternoon shows, fans can join the Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This special experience requires a separate ticket and gives fans the chance to walk the track, meet the crews, and get an up-close look at the trucks.

Monster Jam at Prudential Center takes place:

Whether you're there for the roaring engines, wild tricks, or nonstop excitement, this is a summer show you won’t want to miss. Grab your tickets now before they sell out.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

