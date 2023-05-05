Mom Who Died After Giving Birth To Twins In Central Jersey Was Role Model Ballerina

GIgi and Bella's mother, Gabrielle Noa-Abbate of Sayreville, was a well-known and respected ballerina with the New Jersey Ballet, seen as a role model to young dancers.

On Feb. 8, 2023, Noa-Abbate died.

"Mrs. Noa-Abbate was a role model to her students and the professional dancers she coached and danced beside," the NJ Ballet said in announcing a scholarship in Noa-Abbate's name.

"She was dedicated to the art form and always strived for excellence and expected the same from those around her."

Noa-Abbate's sister-in-law, Andrea Abbate, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fund childcare for the twin girls.

Meanwhile, the twins are thriving.

"Gianna and Isabella are doing amazing, each coming into their own unique personalities," Abbate said. "They are growing nicely, approximately 11 and 12 pounds, cooing, smiling and sleeping through the night.

"They melt our hearts and lift our spirits and have us smiling ear to ear each and every day!! They are loved."

