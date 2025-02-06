Fog/Mist 36°

Mom Of Three ID'd As Second Patient In Critical Condition After Philadelphia Plane Crash

A mother of three critically injured in the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crash in Northeast Philadelphia has been identified as Dominique Goods-Burke, her family said.

Dominique Goods-Burke

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Stand with Dominique in Her Healing"/Arianna Neromiliotis and Keya P
Ramesses Dreuitt&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Help Ramesses Recover from Plane Crash Injuries"/Yahaira Morales
Steven Dreuitt,&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Steven Dreuitt
The scene of the Learjet crash in Philadelphia.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Special To Daily Voice
Lizeth Murillo Osuna and&nbsp;Valentina Guzman Murillo

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lizeth Murillo Osuna
Pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, Co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo
Pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, Co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo Photo Credit: City of Philadelphia
The crater left by the Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashing into a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: NTSB
Jillian Pikora
Dominique, a Day Bake Supervisor at High Point Cafe, was with her family at Macy’s in Roosevelt Mall on Friday, Jan. 31, when the medical jet crashed into the area, causing her car to catch fire.

Fighting To Recover

Dominique remains in critical condition but is responding well to treatment, her family said. Her recovery is expected to be long and challenging.

Her employer, High Point Cafe, shared their support for Dominique and her family in a heartfelt post:

"Dominique is a long-time High Point baker, a mama to 3, and a devoted partner. Our High Point family is coming together to make sure her family is loved and cared for while she fights to recover."

Dominique’s family and friends are also working to support her children, ages 15 and 6, as they adjust to life during her hospitalization.

GoFundMe Launched For Dominique’s Recovery

A GoFundMe campaign, titled Stand With Dominique In Her Healing, has been created to help cover medical expenses and provide support for her family.

The campaign has already raised over $25,000 toward its $28,000 goal, thanks to contributions from more than 500 donors.

Funds will go toward:

  • Medical bills
  • Daily living expenses for Dominique’s children
  • Support for her family as they navigate this traumatic time

Crash Aftermath

The crash killed all six people aboard the medical jet.

It injured 24 people on the ground. Four victims remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition, including Dominique and 9-year-old Ramesses Dreuitt whose dad Steven has been identified as the person on the ground killed on impact. 

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the crash.

Exactly 343 homes were impacted by the crash, click here for our full report on the damage.

