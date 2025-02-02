Mom, Daughter Killed In Philadelphia Learjet Crash While Returning Home From Medical Treatment

Valentina had been in Philadelphia since August 2024, receiving treatment for myelomeningocele, a severe spinal cord malformation, at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia, family friends told Reforma. She had been discharged on Jan. 31 and was returning home with her mother when their Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) crashed just 30 seconds after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

A ‘Warrior’ Who Defied The Odds

Valentina had battled hydrocephalus and paralysis, conditions caused by her spinal disorder, and underwent months of extensive therapies at Shriners, according to family friend Cesar Esparza.

“We’re talking about a warrior girl,” Esparza told Reforma, explaining that despite the severity of her condition, she defied expectations by living to 12 years old.

Her single mother, Lizeth, had fought tirelessly to provide Valentina with the best possible quality of life despite financial struggles, Esparza added.

Pilots And Medics Among Victims

The aircraft was being piloted by Alan Montoya and co-pilot Jesús Juárez, officials explained. Juárez had shared photos just minutes before the crash, around 6:06 p.m., roughly one minute after takeoff.

Dr. Raúl Meza, head of neonatology for XE Médica Ambulancia, was also on board. The Mexican emergency service confirmed his presence, stating, “Dr. Raúl Meza was part of the crew in the air ambulance XA-UCI, belonging to another company where he also provides his professional services.”

The aircraft was transporting Valentina and her mother back to Mexico when it suffered an emergency and crashed.

Mexican Officials Pledge Support For Family

The government of Ensenada confirmed that both Valentina and Lizeth were among the victims and announced that it would provide psychological support and assistance with the repatriation of their bodies.

“The Municipal Government will ensure that their families receive the necessary support in a timely and efficient manner,” Ensenada Mayor Claudia Agatón Muñiz said in a statement.

The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, also pledged support, saying, “We are in contact with their relatives to offer the necessary assistance through the state government.”

22 People Injured, One Ground Victim Killed

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed Sunday that 22 people were injured in the fiery crash. Five remain hospitalized, including three in critical condition.

A person on the ground, who was inside a car, was also killed, though authorities have not yet released their name.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.