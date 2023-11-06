Mom Arrested In 5-Year-Old Son's Newark Stabbing: Cops

Officers responded to Murray Street near Brunswick Street on reports of a 5-year-old stabbed around 5:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

There, they found an injured boy.

The child was rushed to University Hospital for treatment, and his mother arrested. The boy was in stable condition as of press time.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.