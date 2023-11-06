Fair 50°

Mom Arrested In 5-Year-Old Son's Newark Stabbing: Cops

A Newark mom has been arrested following the stabbing of her 5-year-old son, police said.

File photo.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Officers responded to Murray Street near Brunswick Street on reports of a 5-year-old stabbed around 5:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

There, they found an injured boy.

The child was rushed to University Hospital for treatment, and his mother arrested. The boy was in stable condition as of press time.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

