Mom Accused Of Taking Her 3 Kids In Violation Of Court Order Arrested In Paterson: Prosecutor

Irene Frazier was taken into custody late Friday, June 13, in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

At approximately 1:18 p.m., the Paterson Police Department received a report that three children — ages 10, 7, and 2 — had been taken by their mother in contravention of a court order. Officers immediately launched an investigation with help from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, New Jersey Transit Police, and New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, officials said.

At around 11:34 p.m., police say the children were found unharmed in the area of Sandy Court and Christopher Columbus Drive. Frazier was arrested about 15 minutes later at the same location.

The children are currently in the custody of the Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Frazier is charged with three counts of Interference with Custody, a third-degree crime, and one count of fourth-degree Contempt of a Court Order. Third-degree charges carry a possible sentence of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison, while the contempt charge could result in up to 18 months.

She appeared before the Honorable Toni Damiano, J.M.C., on Saturday, June 14, and was released on pretrial monitoring, according to officials.

Past Charges in Paterson

Court records show that Frazier has previously been charged in Paterson Municipal Court with the following offenses:

Driving without a license (PC 436475), on May 7, 2006.

Making a false statement to mislead a public servant (2C:28-3B), on March 4, 2005.

Three counts of harassment by communication in a manner to cause alarm (2C:33-4A), in February 2005.

All of the above matters have been marked “disposed,” according to court records.

Authorities note that someone with the same name was arrested on drug charges in Central Jersey, but it is unclear if that individual is the same Irene Frazier.

The prosecutor’s office reminds the public: “A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite the accusation, defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, in a court of law.”

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, or submit a tip anonymously at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips.

