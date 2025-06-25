MLB All-Star Breaks Down On Field After Fan Taunts Him About Mother Who Died In Crash

The incident happened at Chicago's Rate Field, where the White Sox hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, June 24.

Second baseman Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks, a starter in the 2024 All-Star game, was reduced to tears after the incident which occurred as he was batting in the seventh inning.

Elpidia Valdez, Marte's mother, was killed in the 2017 incident in the Dominican Republic.

After Marte became overcome with emotion after taking the field in the bottom of the inning, he was immediately comforted by Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, as shown in this video on MLB.com.

"Fans go too far sometimes," Lovullo told members of the media after the game, noting he's known the 31-year-old Marte for nine years, and agreed with a team announcer when he said Marte considered the manager as a father figure.

"I could see he was sobbing. It hurt," the 59-year-old Lovullo said of Marte.

Lovullo said he told Marte, "I love you and I'm with you and we're all together and you're not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn't have an impact on you.'"

On Wednesday morning, June 25, the White Sox announced the 22-year-old fan has been banned indefinitely from Rate Field.

Arizona won the game 4-1.

