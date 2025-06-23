MIT Scientist Expecting 1st Child ID'd As Victim In Plane Crash

Geoffrey Andrews, 30, of Melrose, was aboard a Mooney M20 plane on Thursday, June 19, when it crashed on Sam Fonzo Drive just short of Beverly Regional Airport, authorities said. Another person on the aircraft suffered critical injuries, but authorities have not released an update on their condition.

A GoFundMe for Andrews paints a picture of a bright future and big dreams tragically cut short.

Each day in his deeply loved career, he immersed himself in the world of aerospace engineering and dreamed of someday having the opportunity to become an astronaut. He was proud to be a staff scientist for MIT Lincoln Laboratory and an equally proud doctoral graduate of Purdue University, as well as Lehigh University, where he completed his undergraduate studies and had recently begun teaching as a visiting lecturer.

The campaign had raised more than $63,000 as of Monday.

He loved flying and was working to become a certified flight instructor. But what he cared about most was on the ground — his wife, Gentry, and their first child, who is due later this year.

"Geoffrey was a charismatic, beautiful soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and always had a kind word for others," the campaign said. "He was so excited about the upcoming birth of their baby. He was almost always seen sporting a bow tie and a smile. He loved cooking, baking, nature, was a talented amateur photographer, and was oddly passionate about scuba diving. He loved music, often played piano, and sang in choirs for much of his life, including with Gentry. Geoffrey was Gentry’s biggest support system in life, especially during the recent death of her cherished mother, Marcia."

Beverly police, Massachusetts State Police, the FAA, and NTSB are investigating the crash.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.