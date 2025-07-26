Mistress Speaks From Prison In Hulu Doc About PA Dentist Who Killed His Wife For $4.8M

Lori Milliron, 67, was convicted of being an accessory after the fact in the murder of Bianca Rudolph, who was shot in the chest by her husband, Larry Rudolph, during a hunting trip in Zambia on Oct. 11, 2016, federal prosecutors said.

In the three-part Hulu series, Milliron maintains she had no involvement in the murder.

“There was no ultimatum. Why would I wait 15 years to give him an ultimatum? It just didn’t make sense,” Milliron says during a prison phone call in the series, disputing prosecutors’ claims that she pressured Rudolph to choose between her and his wife.

The Safari Killing

Bianca and Larry had been married since 1982 and were avid big-game hunters. During the Zambia trip, Larry told local police that Bianca accidentally shot herself while packing a 12-gauge shotgun. She died on-site.

Authorities in Zambia declared the death accidental and cremated her body just two days later.

But the FBI launched an investigation after multiple friends raised concerns. Forensic testing later showed that the shot was fired from 2 to 3.5 feet away, not self-inflicted.

The Money Trail

Rudolph, 70, was later charged with foreign murder and mail fraud after it was revealed he collected $4.8 million from seven life insurance policies in the year following Bianca’s death, federal investigators said.

He had allegedly been having an affair with Milliron for two decades. A friend told the FBI that Bianca, a devout Catholic, refused to divorce him, and that Larry feared losing money if they split.

The Confession At Steak 44

In a key moment, a bartender at Steak 44 in Phoenix testified he overheard Rudolph shouting at Milliron during an argument:

“I killed my f***ing wife for you!

Rudolph claimed he said: “Now they’re saying I killed my f***ing wife for you.” But jurors didn’t buy it.

Rudolph was found guilty in August 2022 and is serving a life sentence at USP Terre Haute in Indiana.

Where They Are Now

Milliron was convicted of perjury, obstruction of justice, and being an accessory to murder. She is serving 17 years at FCI Marianna in Florida. The two are no longer in contact, though both are appealing their convictions.

In the docuseries, jurors said it wasn’t just the evidence—it was Rudolph’s own testimony that sealed his fate.

“Larry was Larry’s downfall,” one juror said.

“Every day going into that courtroom, I saw something new that broke my heart,” said the couple’s son, Julian Rudolph.

