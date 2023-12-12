Missing: Search For Linguini The Chiweenie Continues After Ridgewood House Fire

"Our Chiweenie, Linguini, is still missing," Tess Zaorski said on Tuesday, Dec. 12, a day after the kitchen fire considerably damaged her and her husband Wyatt's Liberty Street home.

A Chiweenie is a cross between a Chihuahua and a dachshund.

Ridgewood firefighters quickly doused the two-alarm blaze Monday afternoon.

Although no injuries were reported, Linguini went missing.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find the pooch is asked to contact Ridgewood police: (201) 652-3900

