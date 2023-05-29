Missing Postal Worker's Body Recovered From Jersey Shore

The body of the missing 33-year-old postal worker, who was reported missing by co-workers on Monday, May 1, was recovered approximately a mile off the Sandy Hook coast after being spotted by a fisherman on Monday, May 22, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

McFadden, of Lower Township, was a U.S. Postal Service employee who have delivered mail in Cape May City since 2019, a manager said.

His car was found on Sunday, April 30 along the Garden State Parkway, Wall Township police previously said. The vehicle was unoccupied on the shoulder of the Parkway northbound near milepost 96.4 at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The family requested privacy.

